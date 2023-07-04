3-ingredient yogurt toast: The breakfast dish that took TikTok by storm

A simple recipe for yogurt toast is creating a buzz online, and this time it's not just a dish that looks good—it's delicious.
With just 3 ingredients and less than 10 minutes of preparation, you have no excuse not to try it at home. If you're skeptical, you just need to taste it yourself to understand.
We have the popular chef from Sydney, Ayeh Manfre, to thank for this madness. She shared a short video on TikTok demonstrating how to make this toast using a mixture of yogurt, egg, and maple syrup, with the addition of berries and chocolate chips.
In her video, she starts by preparing the mixture and adds one egg, 2-3 tablespoons of yogurt, and some maple syrup to a bowl before stirring. Then, she takes two slices of bread and with the help of her fingers, gently presses the center of each slice. Alternatively, she suggests using the back of a spoon or fork but advises against pressing too hard to avoid ripping a hole in the bread. She pours the liquid mixture into this newly-sunken area and adds berries or chocolate chips on top.
The next step involves placing the bread slices in an air fryer (or a frying pan without oil) for five minutes and serving with maple syrup or Greek yogurt on the side. If you don't have an air fryer at home, you can bake them in the oven for about 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius or until the edges turn golden.
Look at it:
@cookingwithayeh Chocolate or Berries?? #yogurttoast #custardtoast ♬ Up Beat (Married Life) - Kenyi
This is how it turned out for us:
@good.food.gang tried the viral yogurt custard toast and it did not disappoint #goodfoodgang #yogurttoast #custardtoast #healthybreakfastideas #crunchysnacks ♬ Breakin my heart - Danny
The recipe received praise across the Internet, and many have shared their versions of this delicious breakfast dish. We highly recommend you give it a shot too. Here's our version of the recipe:
Yogurt Toast (Custard Toast)
Recipe by: Yael Laor, Walla! Food
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Serves: 2
Ingredients:
- 2 slices of white bread (preferably thick slices)
- 1 egg
- 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt
- 2 tablespoons maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional but recommended)
Extras:
- Fresh strawberries, berries, chocolate chips, and more
Preparation:
How to make yogurt toast (Custard Toast):
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius.
- Beat the egg well in a bowl.
- Add the yogurt, maple syrup, and, if desired, vanilla extract. Mix well until you get a uniform, slightly thick batter. If the batter is too liquid, you can add a little more yogurt.
- Line a baking tray with baking paper and place the slices of bread on top.
- With the help of your finger or the back of a spoon or fork, create depressions in the center of each slice, forming a kind of bowl in the center while keeping the edges high. Be gentle to avoid destroying the bread but ensure clear "bowls" that can hold the liquid.
- Fill the depressions with the yogurt mixture and decorate with your preferred fruits and toppings.
- Bake in the oven for about 15 minutes. Please note that every oven and bread may behave slightly differently, so start checking from 10 minutes. The toast is ready when the batter hardens and becomes a golden-brown crust (see picture).