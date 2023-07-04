3-ingredient yogurt toast: The breakfast dish that took TikTok by storm

A simple recipe for yogurt toast is creating a buzz online, and this time it's not just a dish that looks good—it's delicious.

With just 3 ingredients and less than 10 minutes of preparation, you have no excuse not to try it at home. If you're skeptical, you just need to taste it yourself to understand.

We have the popular chef from Sydney, Ayeh Manfre, to thank for this madness. She shared a short video on TikTok demonstrating how to make this toast using a mixture of yogurt, egg, and maple syrup, with the addition of berries and chocolate chips.

In her video, she starts by preparing the mixture and adds one egg, 2-3 tablespoons of yogurt, and some maple syrup to a bowl before stirring. Then, she takes two slices of bread and with the help of her fingers, gently presses the center of each slice. Alternatively, she suggests using the back of a spoon or fork but advises against pressing too hard to avoid ripping a hole in the bread. She pours the liquid mixture into this newly-sunken area and adds berries or chocolate chips on top.

The next step involves placing the bread slices in an air fryer (or a frying pan without oil) for five minutes and serving with maple syrup or Greek yogurt on the side. If you don't have an air fryer at home, you can bake them in the oven for about 15 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius or until the edges turn golden.

Look at it:

This is how it turned out for us:

The recipe received praise across the Internet, and many have shared their versions of this delicious breakfast dish. We highly recommend you give it a shot too. Here's our version of the recipe:

Yogurt Toast (Custard Toast)

Recipe by: Yael Laor, Walla! Food

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

2 slices of white bread (preferably thick slices)

1 egg

2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (optional but recommended)

Extras:

Fresh strawberries, berries, chocolate chips, and more

Preparation:

How to make yogurt toast (Custard Toast):