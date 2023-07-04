Smooth airport luggage delivery: Expert tips for stress-free travel

Air travel can be stressful at times. You might be concerned about long lines, security checks, whether your suitcase will arrive intact, and hoping the people sitting next to you on the plane will be polite and quiet.

However, the majority of vacationers fret over their luggage, wondering when it will appear on the conveyor belt at the baggage claim or if it will appear at all.

How to get your luggage at baggage claim easily

Thomas Lou Scotto, an employee at a regional airport in the US, disclosed in an interview with the local media about the recent luggage losses. he explained that the later you check in, the more likely your luggage will be loaded last and dropped off first upon arrival. But many of us are afraid to check in too late as it may cause unnecessary delays or even lead to missing the flight.

Credit: IngImage

A less stressful suggestion is to request to receive your bag immediately upon landing, but the airlines will likely charge an additional fee for this service, and not all of them allow it, especially due to a lack of manpower.

If you're traveling in business class, you may be entitled to this type of service. It's worth checking out.

According to news.com.au, another option to ensure your suitcase is among the first on the conveyor belt is to ask for a "fragile" sticker for your luggage. This will affect the order in which the luggage is loaded onto the plane, and those marked as "fragile" will be loaded last, meaning they will be unloaded first.