Long and strong: the world's largest croc continues to grow

In Australia, one wildlife park believes one of their residents is the largest, and maybe even oldest, crocodile in the world, Australian media reported.

This massive amphibian is believed to be at least 120 years of age, still growing, and still has plenty of years left, his handlers told Fox News Digital in Australia. Their theory only refers to a croc in captivity, noting that there could be plenty of the same stature living in the wild.

“Cassius is such a magnificent, beautiful boy, and he’s obviously got a major history to tell us,” Sally Isberg of the Center for Crocodile Research in Australia's Northern Territory told Fox News Digital in a video interview.

Who is Cassius the crocodile?

“He’s a happy, healthy boy,” she added. She elaborated that, “He has such a personality. He gets called over to one side of the pen and is just happy to wander over… he’s an absolutely fascinating character.”

Cassius was captured in 1984 near Darwin before being transferred multiple times and eventually making it to his home at the Marineland Crocodile Park where he's been for more than three decades.

His age, between 110 and 120 years old, could potentially push what the world knows about crocodiles - breaking records and expanding knowledge on the creature.