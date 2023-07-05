The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Long and strong: the world's largest croc continues to grow

Though he is old, Cassius the crocodile still has lots of life to live.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2023 06:19
A crocodile (Crocodylus Acutus) rests at the National Zoo of Managua November 13,2007. (photo credit: OSWALDO RIVAS/REUTERS)
A crocodile (Crocodylus Acutus) rests at the National Zoo of Managua November 13,2007.
(photo credit: OSWALDO RIVAS/REUTERS)

In Australia, one wildlife park believes one of their residents is the largest, and maybe even oldest, crocodile in the world, Australian media reported.

This massive amphibian is believed to be at least 120 years of age, still growing, and still has plenty of years left, his handlers told Fox News Digital in Australia. Their theory only refers to a croc in captivity, noting that there could be plenty of the same stature living in the wild.

“Cassius is such a magnificent, beautiful boy, and he’s obviously got a major history to tell us,” Sally Isberg of the Center for Crocodile Research in Australia's Northern Territory told Fox News Digital in a video interview.

Who is Cassius the crocodile?

“He’s a happy, healthy boy,” she added. She elaborated that, “He has such a personality. He gets called over to one side of the pen and is just happy to wander over… he’s an absolutely fascinating character.”

Cassius was captured in 1984 near Darwin before being transferred multiple times and eventually making it to his home at the Marineland Crocodile Park where he's been for more than three decades.

His age, between 110 and 120 years old, could potentially push what the world knows about crocodiles - breaking records and expanding knowledge on the creature.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by