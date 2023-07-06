Parents: You should check what is hidden in your children's lunch box

Although we are in the holiday season after the end of the school year, we normally send our children to kindergartens and schools with a lunch box usually made of silicone or plastic.

Every day, we empty the boxes of leftover food, wash them with soap or in the dishwasher, dry them, and the next morning fill them again with sandwiches, fruits, and vegetables.

So far, so good, but a TikTok video uploaded by an Australian mother has revealed what is lurking in our lunch boxes, and we may not even be aware of it.

What dangers lurk inside lunch boxes?

The mother, Ashleigh, cleaned her the lunch box her daughter has been using for two years and was horrified to find a lot of mold hiding under all the silicone rubbers of the box.

"When we first got it I read the instructions and cleaned it perfectly every time. I have just gone to wash it, and I pulled out her little silicon bits from in here," she explained, showing the black-green rubber bands with mold. "And that is the state of it," she said, urging parents whose children have similar boxes to check them.

Parents who watched Ashleigh's video were shocked by the amount of repulsive and dangerous mold that accumulated in the rubber bands of the box. Other parents on TikTok were surprised that the shocked parents did not think to remove the rubber bands when washing their child's box.