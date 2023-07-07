The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
British villagers discover frog larvae in tap water, outrage ensues

The locals have branded the situation a “Dickensian scandal.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 7, 2023 05:43
An Atelopus elegans tadpole is seen at the Jambatu Center for Research and Conservation of Amphibians in Quito October 15, 2013. The Jambatu Center manages some 40 species of amphibians, and has run successful breeding programmes for some critically endangered species. Picture taken October 15, 2013 (photo credit: REUTERS/GUILLERMO GRANJA)
An Atelopus elegans tadpole is seen at the Jambatu Center for Research and Conservation of Amphibians in Quito October 15, 2013. The Jambatu Center manages some 40 species of amphibians, and has run successful breeding programmes for some critically endangered species. Picture taken October 15, 2013
(photo credit: REUTERS/GUILLERMO GRANJA)

Residents of a village in Yorkshire in the north of England have expressed outrage after frog larvae, also known as tadpoles, were discovered in their drinking water, according to media reports from July 6.

The locals have branded the situation a “Dickensian scandal,” according to a Sky News report.

At a nearby village, residents are made to boil their tap water before drinking it or risk the consequences of drinking water contaminated with E. coli.

A local political figure, Sir Simon Clarke, attended Britain’s Commons. He stated that "A regulation 18 notice which specifies that the water requires boiling before drinking has been in place permanently since December 2017 and indeed residents report to me finding tadpoles and other life in their drinking water.”

What happens if someone ingests a tadpole?

In response to a video of a child being fed tadpoles, Paediatric Dr Pei wrote about the dangers of such actions, according to The Straits Times. 

"It is said to be able to detoxify sores or ulcers," Dr Pei wrote. "However, eating live tadpoles like that, even children without sores can develop sores, because they could contract infections from the germs on the tadpoles' bodies."

In a peer-reviewed study, published in the academic journal Infectious Diseases Of Poverty Journal in 2017, researchers backed Dr Pei’s concerns over the danger of ingesting tadpoles. 

"Our surveys showed that 11.93 per cent of tadpoles in Henan province are infected with plerocercoids (the infective larval form of tapeworms)," the researchers wrote. "Eating live tadpoles is a high risk for sparganum infection. Comprehensive public health education should be carried out for people in endemic areas and the bad habit of eating live tadpoles must be discouraged."



