Jewish man stops French YouTuber from lighting himself on fire in social experiment

@Dimercitv's social experiments have gained him 3.17 million subscribers on YouTube.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 10, 2023 00:27

Updated: JULY 10, 2023 00:28
Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)
Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

A social experiment by the French YouTuber @dimercitv has gone viral, despite YouTube having removed the video, after a Jewish man, wearing a kippah and tallis, prevented a faux sucide attempt.

The video, posted on July 8th, was removed because YouTube claimed “The following content may contain suicide or self-harm topics.” 

In the video, a man can be seen in a crowded area in France pouring an inflammatory liquid over his head while looking distraught. While many individuals looked at the distressed man, the Jewish man took action.

The observant Jew knocked the inflammatory can to the floor and pulled him away from the area to sit. It is here that other people began offering to help, one making a gesture suggesting that they were offering to call someone for help.

Paris, France (credit: WIKIPEDIA) Paris, France (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

The clips ends with the Jewish man rubbing the distraught man’s back in an act of comfort. The identity of the Jewish man is currently unknown, but his actions have created a large impact.

About the YouTuber 

Dimercitv has a YouTube following of 3.17 million subscribers and has published 848 videos. 

Dimercitv’s content regularly involves conducting ‘social experiments,’ a type of sociological research used to understand people's’ reactions to social situations or events.  

 

Most the social experiments the YouTuber conducts are not as extreme as the aforementioned one. In one clip, he holds a sign while blindfolded announcing “I am Muslim, if you trust me give me a hug.” In other videos, he offers flowers to stangers to see their reaction.



