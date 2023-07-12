The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Former Twitter employee's jab at Elon Musk goes viral

A departing Twitter employee creatively targeted the platform's tweet viewing restrictions in a memorable farewell gesture.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 12, 2023 18:34
Person touch "Delete app" icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Person touch "Delete app" icon near Twitter logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 19, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

A former brand strategist for Twitter recently departed from her role and came up with a humorous way to bid farewell to her time at the company.

Using her personal Twitter account, Chelsea Leeder Brooks shared two photos of herself posing with a cake decorated with the words, "Rate limit exceeded. Please wait a few moments and then try again."

Underneath the post, she wrote, "When you don't know how to say goodbye, use a cake. #LoveWhereYouWorked."

Brooks' post referred to Twitter's recent introduction of viewing limits, which restrict the number of posts users can see per day. Elon Musk justified this move as a response to "extreme levels of data mining and manipulation of the system."

The phrase "rate limit exceeded" became a meme on social media, and Chelsea couldn't resist joining in on the trend.

Her followers also couldn't help but respond enthusiastically, with one writing, "This is an incredible farewell cake. We'll miss you a lot. Thanks for everything."

Another follower, seemingly eager to join the playful dig at Musk, asked, "Are you on Threads? What's your nickname? I'll tag you!"

Threads, Meta's new social network, is seen by many as a direct competitor to Musk's Twitter and has already gained over one hundred million users since it launched.



