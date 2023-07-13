The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Stop reaching for chewing gum if you want to lose weight, expert warns

Dr. Maya Roseman shed light on whether chewing gum during a diet is truly beneficial.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 13, 2023 14:51

Updated: JULY 13, 2023 14:54
Could chewing gum be bad for you? (illustrative)
Could chewing gum be bad for you? (illustrative)
(photo credit: PEXELS)

Do you prioritize a healthy diet, ensuring you consume all the necessary nutrients? When hunger strikes after a meal, do you tend to reach for chewing gum as a way to avoid snacking and satisfy your taste buds? Well, you might want to reconsider this quick fix.

In a recent segment of "Myth Corner" on Radio 103FM, Dr. Maya Roseman shed light on whether chewing gum during a diet is truly beneficial.

When should and shouldn't you chew gum?

"While chewing gum during cooking, baking, or between meals can help curb unnecessary calories from nibbling and tasting," she explained, "there are certain situations where giving up gum might be the better option."

She further elaborated, "It's important to understand that when we chew something, our digestive system anticipates food and starts producing digestive acids. Chewing gum on an empty stomach can lead to an increased feeling of hunger caused by these acids.

Chewing gum (credit: INGIMAGE)Chewing gum (credit: INGIMAGE)

"Therefore, my recommendation for those who want to chew gum is to limit it to a maximum of 20 minutes per day, immediately after a meal when your stomach is full, to avoid experiencing heightened hunger. Additionally, there is the added benefit of maintaining dental health."

The opinions expressed in this article represent the personal viewpoint of the broadcaster and should not be considered a substitute for individual advice from a qualified professional in the field. The content should not be solely relied upon.

Users are solely responsible for any actions taken or decisions made based on the information presented herein.



