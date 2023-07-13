Stop reaching for chewing gum if you want to lose weight, expert warns

Do you prioritize a healthy diet, ensuring you consume all the necessary nutrients? When hunger strikes after a meal, do you tend to reach for chewing gum as a way to avoid snacking and satisfy your taste buds? Well, you might want to reconsider this quick fix.

In a recent segment of "Myth Corner" on Radio 103FM, Dr. Maya Roseman shed light on whether chewing gum during a diet is truly beneficial.

When should and shouldn't you chew gum?

"While chewing gum during cooking, baking, or between meals can help curb unnecessary calories from nibbling and tasting," she explained, "there are certain situations where giving up gum might be the better option."

She further elaborated, "It's important to understand that when we chew something, our digestive system anticipates food and starts producing digestive acids. Chewing gum on an empty stomach can lead to an increased feeling of hunger caused by these acids.

Chewing gum (credit: INGIMAGE)

"Therefore, my recommendation for those who want to chew gum is to limit it to a maximum of 20 minutes per day, immediately after a meal when your stomach is full, to avoid experiencing heightened hunger. Additionally, there is the added benefit of maintaining dental health."

