The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

This personality test will reveal if you're being taken advantage of

The viral TikTok personality that discovers if you're innocent, cynical, secretive, or have a heart of gold. Find out now!

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 13, 2023 16:04
Screenshot (photo credit: TikTok/ Mia Yilin)
Screenshot
(photo credit: TikTok/ Mia Yilin)

Personality tests have been spreading like wildfire on TikTok lately. One popular TikToker, Mia Yilin, shared a video featuring a personality test that can unveil intriguing details about your character.

By interpreting what you see in a picture, the test determines whether you're innocent, cynical, secretive, or possess a heart of gold. So, let's dive in and find out!

@mia_yilin Is the cat walking up or down the stairs? #personalitytest #psychologyfacts #fortune #trending #fengshui #chinesewithmia #mia_yilin #fyp#fypシ #Asian ♬ original sound - Mia Yilin

Mia explained, "If you see a cat walking up the stairs, you have a heart of gold and are very innocent. As a result, you often feel taken advantage of by the people around you, because you choose to see the good in others. You're the kindest person, and bring positivity to others. 

"With that being said, if someone crosses you, you'll remember for as long as you live."

Heart of gold or cynical realist?

On the other hand, "If you see a cat walking down the stairs, then you are a realist, and a cynic. You know how to protect yourself and like to hear the hard truth.

People like telling you their secrets because they know they can trust you. It can be difficult for you to enjoy life because you understand that all good things must come to an end.

"You anticipate betrayal, but once you find someone you love, you'll guard them with your life."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - US Navy

The Liberian-flagged oil tanker Ice Energy transfers crude oil from the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Lana (former Pegas), off the shore of Karystos, on the Island of Evia, Greece, May 26, 2022.
3

'Day of Resistance': Demonstrators take to the Ayalon Highway

Anti-judicial overhaul demonstrators block the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv during a protest against the Israeli government's judicial reform on July 11, 2023.
4

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
5

Did aliens prevent nuclear war? Former NASA astronaut claims they did

POV of an alien abduction experience.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by