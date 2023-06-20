Feeling lonely? Discover what this personality test reveals about you

Wondering what your personality type is? The following optical illusion was posted to the video sharing platform TikTok and presents two types of animals, and the one you see first may in some way indicate your personality.

Some viewers immediately noticed a cocker spaniel dog with long ears and colored fur, while others saw two cats sitting beside it. Which of the animals did you see first? What do you see first in the above picture?

According to the content creator, if you saw the dog first, you are most likely a dog lover. You are described as loyal, friendly, playful, and easy to get along with. You enjoy the company of others and loved ones, but you may feel lonely without people around you. Additionally, you tend to have a positive outlook on things.

If you saw the two cats, the creator explained that you must be a fan of these animals. It indicates that you are goal-oriented and motivated. You prefer your own company and value independence over-dependence on others. You tend to be introverted and often seek attention. You possess leadership skills and have a natural creative flair.