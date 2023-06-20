The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Feeling lonely? Discover what this personality test reveals about you

Unique picture reveals details about you. See dog or cats, find what you saw first for meaning.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 20, 2023 11:40
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

Wondering what your personality type is? The following optical illusion was posted to the video sharing platform TikTok and presents two types of animals, and the one you see first may in some way indicate your personality.

Some viewers immediately noticed a cocker spaniel dog with long ears and colored fur, while others saw two cats sitting beside it. Which of the animals did you see first? What do you see first in the above picture? 

According to the content creator, if you saw the dog first, you are most likely a dog lover. You are described as loyal, friendly, playful, and easy to get along with. You enjoy the company of others and loved ones, but you may feel lonely without people around you. Additionally, you tend to have a positive outlook on things.

@thesanzworld Are you a #cat or #dog #personalitytest #personality #personalitytraits #personalitytype #psychologyfacts #opticalillusions #illusionchallengees #fyp ♬ What You Know About Love - Instrumental - KPH

If you saw the two cats, the creator explained that you must be a fan of these animals. It indicates that you are goal-oriented and motivated. You prefer your own company and value independence over-dependence on others. You tend to be introverted and often seek attention. You possess leadership skills and have a natural creative flair.



Tags social media optical illusion dogs TikTok Cats
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

'Law & Order' actress Diane Neal talks moving to Israel, future plans

DIANE NEAL poses during a photocall for ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’ at the 52nd Monte Carlo Television Festival in Monaco, 2012.
4

Russia's Putin attacks Jewish heritage of Ukraine's Zelensky

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT Volodymyr Zelensky takes part in a commemoration ceremony for the victims of the massacre of Jews at Babyn Yar during the Holocaust, in January.
5

Nuclear deal nears, freeing Iranian funds and US prisoners

US President Joe Biden and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by