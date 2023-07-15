WATCH: Aggressive sea otter caught stealing, riding surfboards

Mark Woodward, a photographer who uses the name ‘Native Santa Cruz’ took to social media to share pictures and clips of an otter riding a surfboard that it had commandeered from Californian surfboarders.

The thieving 5-year-old otter, who was named Otter 841, may have had an accomplice, according to a tweet by Woodward made on July 9. The tweet read, “This may seem cute but it’s not, this sea otter was very aggressive and the surfer actually abandoned his board and swam to shore. I believe this is the same otter as in my previous photos, though I understand there was a second otter on the board at first 1/2."

A follow-up tweet confirmed that the surfer was able to retrieve his board, although in less than pristine condition. Woodward explained in the tweet that “A catamaran saw what was happening and got close which caused the otter to get off the board and they were able to get the board. The surfer swam out and retrieved the board which did have bite marks in it."

In one of the images, the surfer can be seen hoisting the board above his head in pride after humans were able to retrieve his board.

In four different incidents, the otter was accused of biting and scratching people, according to Sky News.

Otter 841 was unable to be reached for comment about the allegations made against her.

Why does the otter enjoy terrorizing surfers?

Wildlife authorities and experts are unsure why the otter is stealing surfboards, according to the Guardian. However, efforts are being made to capture and relocate the otter.

The federal and state departments of fish and wildlife said that one theory is the otter’s aggressive tendency may have been caused by hormonal surges or be a behavioral change because she was fed by humans.

“While there have been no confirmed reports of injury, due to the highly unusual behavior of this otter, kayakers, surfers, and others recreating in the area should not approach the otter or encourage the otter’s interactions,” the statement from the fish and wildlife service said, according to the Guardian.

While some may be entertained by the actions of the otter, both Woodward and the US Fish and Wildlife Service warn that its behavior is highly unusual and puts people and the animals in danger.

Enter the water at your own risk!I was talking with a reporter when a City employee walked up and posted this sign pic.twitter.com/atK5zUMAv7 — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) July 11, 2023

“This may seem cute and funny, but it’s getting to be dangerous and I’m afraid that the sea otter, which was born in captivity and released when it was old enough, will have to be captured and live at a rescue sanctuary,” Woodward said on Instagram with a photo of 841 sitting on a surfboard.