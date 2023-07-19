The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Reveal your qualities: Try this TikTok psychology test

The TikTok account @psychologylove100 shared an optical illusion intriguing social media users. There are two sides to the picture, what you see first says a lot about you.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JULY 19, 2023 13:53

Updated: JULY 19, 2023 13:55
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

This optical illusion shared on TikTok might reveal more about the type of person you are, but it all depends on what you see in it first.

In the following picture, you can see a figure of a woman's body, but some people also noticed a feather. The TikTok account @psychologylove100, with 323 thousand followers and 2.8 million likes, shared this illusion.

Take a look.

What did you see first? What does this mean for your personality?

@psychologylove100 What do you see first? #psycologytest #psycologytricks #personlatytest #psychology #whatdoyousee #illusionoptic ♬ original sound - Psychologylove

"What did you see first?" the video asked.

"If you see a feather first on the personality test, it could mean you're a great visionary. You're someone who can see the big picture in the long term and make decisions accordingly. You're able to think in the long term and make decisions that will prove useful in the near or distant future. You're a person who likes to plan ahead and foresee scenarios in advance, so you're ready to face any obstacle that comes your way. You're very thoughtful and tend to consider the consequences of your actions before carrying them out. However, you can also be too much of a perfectionist and can sometimes be too strict with yourself or others. You are strong-willed and can be very determined and persevering. You tend to be very critical and can be very hard on yourself and others."

Screenshot/TikTokScreenshot/TikTok

"On the contrary, if you've seen the woman, a very sociable and empathetic person, you're a person who knows how to adapt to a group and who knows how to listen to and understand others. You have a great ability to put yourself in other people's shoes and understand how they feel and what they want. You're very sensitive and tend to be protective of others. You have a great willingness to adapt to any situation and find solutions to any problem," the video continued.

"However, you can also be very sensitive and can be easily hurt by the criticisms and words of others. You tend to worry too much and care about everything that happens around you. You may also find it difficult to make decisions and commit yourself to a particular direction. You can sometimes be too kind and helpful, which can get you into trouble."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Bananas rotting too fast? Keep them fresh with this simple trick

How can you keep your bananas fresh for longer? (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by