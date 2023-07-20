The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Love on the rocks: Are Prince Harry and Meghan really on a break?

The couple has reportedly decided to take a break to reevaluate their lives and careers amidst media speculations and the pressure of Hollywood.

By WALLA!
Published: JULY 20, 2023 15:49
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London, Britain January 7, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
Overseas gossip sites have been buzzing with reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to take a break from their relationship. According to insiders close to the couple, they're hoping to use this time to reflect, heal, and understand their challenges.

An insider revealed recently that the couple took time out to recalculate and heal. Harry and Meghan are trying to figure out what got into them. According to the source, Harry hasn't adjusted to the flamboyant lifestyle and all the Hollywood fakery that Meghan loves, and he needs to find himself.

However, another close associate of the couple refutes the rumors, labeling them as mere fabrications. Yet, the continuous stream of speculation suggests there may be some truth to the reports. In recent weeks, various sources insist that the relationship hit a rough patch after the deal with Spotify fell apart.

Following an ultimatum from Netflix, it was rumored that Harry would embark on a solo project—a documentary filming in Africa.

On the other hand, some reports indicate that it was Meghan who decided to step back from the relationship. Allegedly, Meghan's staff members expressed concerns about her future if she remains married to Harry.

They advised her to focus on her projects to move forward, rebuild trust, and protect her career. An insider from CBN shared that she was shaken after canceling the deal with Spotify; it was a wake-up call. She needs to make some changes to regain popularity.

In the world of gossip, where there's smoke, there's often fire. The sheer volume of rumors surrounding the couple suggests that there are underlying issues that both Harry and Meghan are grappling with. They find themselves in the spotlight, facing immense media pressure and Hollywood's glitz and glamour, which might affect their relationship.

Taking a break to reassess their lives and careers could be pivotal for the couple. The challenges they face are undoubtedly significant, but their commitment to each other and their determination to find a path forward is evident.

As the world watches, it remains uncertain whether this break will bring them closer together or lead to a more definitive decision about their future. One thing is certain: the spotlight on Harry and Meghan's relationship shows no signs of dimming anytime soon.



