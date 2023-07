A new challenge has recently gone viral on TikTok. Can you solve it by only moving one match?

Here is the puzzle: The math equation 15 - 98 = 37, consisting of 31 matches in total. All you have to do is move one match to change one of the numbers and get to the right equation.

Can you do it?

Move one match to get the right equation

(credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Did you manage to solve the riddle? If not, here's the answer.