The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The following TikTok match puzzle left thousands confused. Will you be able to solve it?

By MAARIV ONLINE, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 18:09
The match puzzle: how are six squares former here? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

This puzzle has been going viral, especially because it has left many internet users confused after it was posted on TikTok on an account that often shares quizzes and personality tests.

The picture shows five squares and all you have to do is move one match to make six squares. Will you be able to do it?

Thousands of internet users said that they had a hard time solving the riddle, since according to them, moving one match out of its place cannot create six squares. 

How do you do it?

Having trouble solving the riddle still? The answer is actually quite simple. By moving the middle match to the bottom, it creates a rectangular shape in the middle, leaving only four squares, two on each side, on either side of the rectangular shape.

The solution to the match puzzle (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) The solution to the match puzzle (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

But by adding two of the squares on one side to the rectangular shape, it's actually creating another square.

Take a look at the image, when adding the two squares on the left side to the rectangle, it turns into one big square. Do that for the other side and now you have two big squares, plus the four small ones, making it six squares.

Explanation to the answer of the match puzzle (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) Explanation to the answer of the match puzzle (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)


Tags Viral video puzzle TikTok video
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
5

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by