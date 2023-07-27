The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Kendall Jenner's cosmetic secrets revealed: What is the model hiding?

From nose jobs to cheek implants, expert Dr. Anna Zankovic analyzes the model's photos to determine what she is really up to.

By TMI
Published: JULY 27, 2023 10:39
Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (photo credit: ARTURO HOLMES/GETTY IMAGES)
Kendall Jenner walks the runway during the Versace FW23 Show at Pacific Design Center on March 09, 2023 in West Hollywood, California.
(photo credit: ARTURO HOLMES/GETTY IMAGES)

The Kardashian family never stops producing material for tabloid gossip sections and satire shows. Each time it is a different member or member of the royal reality family who breaks new records in order to scoop up more headlines and generate more gossip, as per the family tradition.

The rising star who arouses the most interest out of the entire family for many people is Kendall Jenner, who was ranked by Forbes magazine as the highest paid model in the world.

According to reports circulating on the world's most popular gossip sites, Kendall has undergone a series of particularly extreme beauty treatments.

According to Kendall's testimony, however, she has only had some lip filler treatments and had the areas above her eyes stretched, but apparently this is far from the truth. 

There are already reports and estimates circulating on the web that this was only the first step of treatment. "There's no way she only did her lips, she looks like Kylie Jenner," wrote a particularly cruel surfer.

US model Kendall Jenner attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 12, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

"She really looks like something created from artificial intelligence," says Dr. Anna Zenkovich, owner of an aesthetics clinic in Herzliya Pituach, who treats dozens of Israeli celebrities and is a senior lecturer in the field of aesthetics.

Can you help us solve the mystery and determine what Kendall did?

"She's done a lot to herself. I'm sure she's doing all the anti-aging treatments. I'm pretty sure she's had surgery to remove fat from the jaw line, it creates a sexier look.

"She's definitely had a nose job. If you scan her photo from top to bottom, you see signs of very serious intervention in her body. She's getting full Botox, unequivocally, a brow lift, she probably also had eyelid surgery - because her eyelids used to sit low on the lash line, and now her posture is very open," continued Zenkovich.

"It's something that's possible achieved with an eyebrow lift, but I think there was also an intervention in the eyelid. When I examine her cheekbones, I assume that it is not just the effect of hyaluronic acid, maybe she actually even had a cheek implant a few years ago, and now she is exaggerating and injecting hyaluronic acid."

What did she do do you think was excessive?

"She is losing her individual facial features, and she looks similar to the rest of the family. A few days ago I read a very interesting article about surgery to change the color of the eyes. 

"The author of the article hypothesized that because of the many surgeries, in a few generations everyone will look the same, we will lose our character much faster than could be assumed due to the influence of artificial intelligence. Kendall's example illustrates this well."

Kendall Jenner attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, US, November 7, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

Let's say Kendall came to your clinic, what would you do to her?

"I would ask her if she could lend me a few million... Now seriously, I think she is doing all possible treatments, but if she wants more treatments from me, there is something to talk about."

Is there a possibility that in 20 years Kendall will regret it?

"First of all, you can always stop injecting, it's a reversible situation. I'm convinced she's going to the best doctors, so there won't be any complications. 

"In any case, I'm not sure she'll regret it, unless she goes to live in the Amazon. That's the lifestyle of this family. They constantly want to be talked about, for better or worse, the main thing is that they talk. It works great, it's a fact we're talking about now."



