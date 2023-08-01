Keeping your children safe online: All you need to know

August is approaching, and as summer camps wind down, children are left to explore the vast world of the internet from the comfort of their homes. While the online realm offers incredible opportunities for learning, play, and socializing, it also harbors potential dangers.

To shield your children from negative experiences on the Internet, it is crucial to have open conversations with them about the potential risks and teach them safe surfing practices. HP experts share invaluable tips to help ensure your child's online safety.

The importance of strong passwords

Help your children understand the significance of setting strong passwords. Encourage them to create passwords with at least 16 characters, consisting of a mix of random numbers, special characters like @#%&*, and both upper and lower case letters. For ease of memory, consider using automatic password vaults like LastPass, 1Password, or Dashlane. Remind them never to share passwords with others, as it could compromise their privacy and security.

Young child uses the computer. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The internet never forgets

Ensure your children comprehend that anything they post online remains there indefinitely. Even if they attempt to delete it later, it may still be accessible to others. Advise them to think twice before posting anything on social media, as it may have future implications on their personal, professional, and social life.

Setting up strong defenses

Familiarize your children with various online security measures, such as two-step verification and biometrics. Two-step verification adds an extra layer of protection by requiring a password and another form of identity verification, making it one of the most secure methods to safeguard their accounts.

Protecting your children from phishing

Educate your children about phishing attempts that occur regularly on the Internet. Make them aware of potential dangers and how to identify suspicious links. Teach them never to open links directly from messages; instead, verify the content on the original website. This way, they can avoid falling victim to phishing scams.

Establish ground rules through open communication

The best defense against online dangers is an informed child. Engage your children in conversations about the real risks lurking on the Internet, including identity theft, protecting personal information, and cyberbullying. Encourage open dialogues about online interactions and the importance of avoiding conversations with strangers.

When children are educated about the genuine perils of the Internet and maintain open communication with their parents, they will learn to navigate the digital landscape wisely, avoiding potential traps. This knowledge empowers both children and parents to enjoy a worry-free and pleasant vacation.