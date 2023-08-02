The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Japanese man spends over NIS 50,000 to become a dog

Addressing criticism that he has received, Toco assured the publish that his dream of becoming a dog, while an animalistic desire, was not a fetish.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 2, 2023 09:23
Saxson, a collie dog, rests during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., February 8, 2020 (photo credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)
Saxson, a collie dog, rests during the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York, U.S., February 8, 2020
(photo credit: Amr Alfiky/Reuters)

A Japanese man known as Toco spent 2 million Yen, equivalent to approximately NIS 50,900 or $14,000, on becoming a collie dog.

Toco hired the Japanese company Zeppet last year to make him a costume to help his dream of being a dog come true. The company took 40 days to design and manufacture the realistic outfit. Last month, Toco made his first public debut. 

In the public debut, which Toco published on his YouTube channel, the collie can be seen interacting with humans and other dogs. While the humans look to Toco the dog with curiosity, the dogs seemed a little more hesitant to interact.

 Toco shared his journey of transformation and his adventures as a pup on his YouTube channel which has over 41,000 subscribers.

Why does Toco want to be a dog?

Addressing criticism that he has received, Toco said that his dream of becoming a dog, while an animalistic desire, was not a fetish.

"This is my hobby, so I will carry on. It makes me happy and other people happy, too."

A float featuring participants dressed as furry animals passes in the parade during the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia March 4, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore)A float featuring participants dressed as furry animals passes in the parade during the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in Sydney, Australia March 4, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore)

Toco told the Mirror that his dream of being a dog started during childhood.

“Do you remember your dreams from when you are little? You want to be a hero or a wizard,” he asked. “I remember writing in my grade school graduation book that I wanted to be a dog and walk outside.”

Of all the dog breeds, why a collie?

Toco also said that collies are his favorite dog breed, according to the Independent, "because it looks real when I put [the costume] on."

“My favorite is quadrupedal animals, especially cute ones. Among them, I thought that a big animal close to me would be good, considering that it would be a realistic model, so I decided to make it a dog," he told Japanese outlet Mynavi.



