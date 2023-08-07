The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Analysis of character: what do you see first in this photo?

There are two sides to the picture, and what you see first says a lot about you

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 7, 2023 06:27
What do you see first in this picture? (photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
What do you see first in this picture?
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

There are many types of optical illusions, with some tricking your mind and others revealing hidden aspects of your personality. This drawing can reveal the type of person you are, but it all depends on what you see in it first.

In the photo, you can see a woman picking apples in the forest, but some surfers noticed a woman's face among all the green vegetation. This illusion was shared by the viral TikTok account @psychologylove100 which has so far amassed more than 500k views on this personality test. Look at it and determine: what did you see first?

What do you see first in this picture? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) What do you see first in this picture? (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

What are the hidden meanings of this image?

"What's the first thing you see in this picture when you look at it?" asked the content creator. "If you first noticed a woman picking apples with a basket in her hand, this means that you are naive and easy to manipulate. Remember that not all people are as good as you think, but the events that happened in your life changed you time after time.

"You like to plan in advance and predict all possible outcomes Since you are not ready to take on any obstacle that stands in your way, and in addition, you always consider the consequences of your actions in advance," said the psychology wizard.

@psychologylove100 What do you see first? #psycologytest #personlatytest #whatdoyousee ♬ original sound - Psychologylove

The creator of the piece elaborated: "If you noticed the face of the woman hiding among the vegetation, this indicates that you are energetic people who strive to reach all the goals you have set for yourself.

"You have quite a strong character and you are very direct people - which often causes you to not get along with everyone, but that's not what keeps you awake at night. You usually see the full picture in certain situations and make decisions according to what will benefit your future. However, you tend to be too perfectionistic and very strict with yourself or others," they concluded.



