Test your vision: Can you find the rhino hiding in this image?

Optical illusions and visual puzzles are both captivating and confusing, and are often undeniably challenging, making it difficult for viewers to unravel the secrets they hold.

In this latest puzzle, users were asked if they could detect the unusual animal hidden in the presented picture.

Within this picture, a herd of elephants is seen amidst a tropical landscape of a forest, and subtly hidden among them is a solitary rhino. Most surfers reported being unable to pinpoint the image of the distinct creature among the trunked owners. Will you succeed in identifying its location?

The answer awaits you at the bottom of this article.

While a significant number of viewers struggled to find the rhino, some were able to spot its figure immediately. Have you outwitted this cunning beast? Even if not, no big deal.

Upon closer examination of the picture, you'll find the rhino cleverly concealed among the elephants. The answer lies right before your eyes: