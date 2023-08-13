The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Burger King cook who didn't miss work for 27 years gets $400K in online donations to retire

A Burger King employee who hasn't missed a day of work in 27 years has received more than $400,000 in donations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 13, 2023 05:14

Updated: AUGUST 13, 2023 05:16
A Burger King location in the US. (photo credit: FLICKR)
A Burger King location in the US.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

A dedicated Burger King employee received nearly half a million dollars in donations through GoFundMe after a video he shared to commemorate 27 years without missing a day of work went viral.

Kevin Ford, a cashier and cook at the Burger King location at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, posted a video on TikTok celebrating 27 years of work without calling in sick or missing time.

In the video, Ford is holding a plastic bag of gifts from his employer that included items such as a movie ticket, candy, pens, keychains, and a Starbucks cup.

The video went viral over the past year and many commenters pointed out that the gifts seemed like a cheap reward for such lengthy and loyal service to the restaurant chain.

Burger King fries on a tray. (credit: PIXABAY)Burger King fries on a tray. (credit: PIXABAY)

Donations for retirement

Ford’s daughter Seryna created a GoFundMe Page to raise money for her dad’s retirement in response to the comments.

"He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago," Seryna wrote on the GoFundMe Page.

@thekeep777 He's Worked for the Company for Almost 3 Decades and Has Never Called Out!!!‍ #Grateful #Dads #FathersDay #Loyalty #Honor #WorkersUnite #Rewards #Thankful #NorrinRadd777 #theKeep777 ♬ Head in the Clouds - Carly Pearl

"Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage."

"My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren."

By 2022 the GoFundMe page had raised $300,000 and as of August, 2023 has raised $408,000.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
2

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
3

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
4

Could walking extend your lifespan? - study

WALKING IN central Jerusalem: It doesn’t cost any money to go out for a walk everyday.
5

Israeli model accompanying Travis Scott kicked out of Egypt hotel

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by