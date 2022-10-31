The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Burger King at Dizengoff Center will go vegan for a month

The branch has been seeing lines around the block for the Veggie Whopper and other meat-free alternatives at offered by the burger chain in Israel. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 03:51
Veggie Whopper. (photo credit: Burger King PR)
Veggie Whopper.
(photo credit: Burger King PR)

Following the success of the vegan pop-up location in Tel Aviv, Burger King in Dizengoff Center has committed to a full month of only serving meatless food.

The branch has been seeing lines around the block for the Veggie Whopper and other meat-free alternatives at offered by the burger chain in Israel. 

Meat. The End

Burger King is partnering with Israeli food-tech company Meat. The End (MTE) for their vegan menu items. Burger King Israel reports that MTE has kicked it into high gear to satisfy Israelis' growing taste for vegan burgers. 

MTE was founded in 2020 by an international team of senior executives from the food industry- protein engineers, artificial intelligence experts and product developers- with the goal of focusing on industrial extrusion processes.

Veggie Whopper. (credit: Burger King PR) Veggie Whopper. (credit: Burger King PR)

The success of the Impossible Whopper

In the United States, Burger King has been offering Impossible Whoppers, made with Impossible brand fake meat, since 2019. A CNN article from that year reported that rolling out the Impossible Whopper led to Burger King's best quarterly earnings in four years. A 2021 Business Insider article revealed that this success led to the introduction of Impossible chicken nuggets to US Burger King locations. 



