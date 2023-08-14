The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Two crocodile silhouettes: First impression reveals your personality

Explore the intriguing personality test shared by @psychologylove100 on TikTok and discover hidden insights within this optical illusion.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 15:38
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)
(photo credit: Screenshot/TikTok)

Optical illusions come in various forms, some beguiling the mind while others unveiling covert facets of one's character. The ensuing illustration has the potential to divulge the essence of your persona, contingent upon what initially captures your gaze.

In this image, two crocodile silhouettes engage in a mutual gaze. However, keen-eyed observers also spotted the outline of an eagle. This intriguing illusion originated from the viral TikTok account @psychologylove100, which has accumulated 241,000 views for this thought-provoking personality assessment.

Take a moment to observe it and ponder: What did your eyes gravitate toward initially?

@psychologylove100 Discover your true personality #psycologytest #personlatytest #whatdoyousee #illusionoptic #psychology ♬ original sound - Psychologylove

"Upon viewing this image, what is the first element that arrests your attention?" the content creator asked.

The response offers profound insights.

"Should your focus land on the crocodiles, it signifies your sensitivity and creativity," the creator said. "You possess an innate ability to discern the beauty and positivity in all things, drawing inspiration from your surroundings. Your imagination is finely honed, and you possess a forward-thinking nature. The realms of art, music, and literature captivate you, and you display an astute attention to details that elude others."

Further elaborating, @psychologylove100 added, "Conversely, if the winged figure captured your initial focus, you exhibit discriminative prowess across various scenarios, consistently prioritizing the bigger picture. Problem-solving is your forte, with a genuine affinity for mathematics, science, and trivia. Additionally, a trace of self-assuredness accompanies your character, an integral facet thereof."



