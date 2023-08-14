The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Test your IQ: Remove two matches and solve the puzzle

Fix an incorrect equation by removing two matches and prove how sharp you are. Can you crack it?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 14, 2023 11:13
Can you solve the incorrect equation? (photo credit: TIKTOK)
Can you solve the incorrect equation?
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

A viral puzzle shared recently by a social media account known for sharing quizzes and personality tests has left many internet users baffled. Can you solve it?

The incorrect equation in the image is as follows: 19+17=24, and the puzzle comprises a total of 26 matches. Your task is to remove two matches to transform it into a solvable equation. If you couldn't crack the puzzle, the solution awaits you at the end of this article.

Numerous users have claimed to easily solve the puzzle, while others found it challenging. Were you able to solve it on your own? Give it another shot before you read on for the solution.

Did you do it? That's great, but if not, don't worry. The solution is right in front of you.

So, change 19 to 13 and 17 to 11.

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok

This adjustment results in the correct equation: 13+11=24.

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok


