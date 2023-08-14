Test your IQ: Remove two matches and solve the puzzle

A viral puzzle shared recently by a social media account known for sharing quizzes and personality tests has left many internet users baffled. Can you solve it?

The incorrect equation in the image is as follows: 19+17=24, and the puzzle comprises a total of 26 matches. Your task is to remove two matches to transform it into a solvable equation. If you couldn't crack the puzzle, the solution awaits you at the end of this article.

Numerous users have claimed to easily solve the puzzle, while others found it challenging. Were you able to solve it on your own? Give it another shot before you read on for the solution.

Did you do it? That's great, but if not, don't worry. The solution is right in front of you.

So, change 19 to 13 and 17 to 11.

This adjustment results in the correct equation: 13+11=24.