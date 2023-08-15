The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
No corkscrew? No problem! Try these tricks to open your bottle of wine

Did you know that you could open your bottle of wine with just these simple household items?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 11:03
No corkscrew? No problem! (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
No corkscrew? No problem!
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Wine aficionados, we've all faced this dilemma. You're ready to indulge in a bottle of wine, only to find yourself without a corkscrew. Before you consider rushing to the nearest wine store, pause and remember that there are alternative ways to free that cork without leaving your home.

Renowned wine expert Uriah Folgum and sommelier Hans Holtzman share a repertoire of methods to uncork your wine using common household objects.

Holtzman unveils his ingenious approach for opening wine sans corkscrew: "Gently push the cork into the bottle using a screwdriver or any narrow, sturdy object. Then, utilize a hammer to exert pressure and ease the cork inside. Just exercise caution to avoid inadvertently tapping the glass."

Cork extraction through heat

Folgum proposes a technique involving heat. Ignite a lighter and direct the flame towards the bottle. The heat prompts air particles to expand, gradually dislodging the cork. It's advisable to execute this outdoors, maintaining a safe distance from the bottle to prevent any mishaps.

Don't let your lack of corkscrew get in the way of you and your bottle of wine (credit: PEXELS) Don't let your lack of corkscrew get in the way of you and your bottle of wine (credit: PEXELS)

Using a shoe to jolt the cork loose

For the daring and desperate, Folgum shares a unique approach: "Position the wine bottle's base within a shoe's opening. Grasp the bottle while tapping the shoe's heel against a solid surface. Repeat this action until the upward pressure dislodges the cork."

If you dare to attempt this method, ensure your bottle possesses ample thickness and durability. Folgum offers a cautionary note, advising this method exclusively for outdoor application due to the potential mess it might create.

Modified fork manipulation

Ever struggled to maneuver a knife to pry open a bottle cap? The blade's slipperiness can make the task arduous. Should a spare fork be accessible, consider bending or even detaching its outer tines. Following this, Folgum suggests, "Insert the central prongs into the cork, then twist and lift." Holtzman corroborates, asserting that the fork method triumphs over the knife technique, guaranteeing effortless cork removal.

Once you've successfully removed the cork from the bottle, using whichever method is best suited for you, all there is left to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy your drink! 



