The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

The dark side of TikTok's carrot tan trend: Is it worth the risk?

Numerous TikTok influencers have adopted an extreme carrot-eating habit, asserting that it imparts a natural tan. Find out what experts have to say:

By WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 20, 2023 14:46
Can carrots really change the color of your skin? (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Can carrots really change the color of your skin?
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A fad advocating carrot consumption might appear worth embracing, yet experts contend that overindulging in carrots to attain a sun-kissed complexion is misleading and possibly problematic.

Numerous TikTok influencers have adopted a carrot-eating habit, asserting that it imparts a natural tan. However, this beauty regimen doesn't yield a bronzed hue but rather intensifies freckles. In multiple TikTok clips, carrots are heralded as a miraculous remedy for a swift tan, sidestepping sun exposure or tanning beds.

One beauty influencer, boasting half a million TikTok followers, advocates consuming three large carrots daily, asserting that it can alter the undertone of a person's skin's. Another influencer alleges that her addiction to carrots eradicated her pale complexion, while yet another imparts a homemade carrot juice recipe for fast and effective tanning solution.

@isabelle.lux #stitch with @Hannah just est your carrots #carrottan #naturaltanning #tanninghacks ♬ original sound - Isabelle ⚡️ Lux

Experts assert that while the technique isn't typically dangerous, it remains ineffective in producing a tan. Instead, the orange skin hue results from carotenemia, a condition in which elevated beta-carotene pigment levels, abundant in vegetables like carrots, impart a yellow tint to the skin.

Dr. Duane Mellor, a nutritionist at Easton University, underscores that carotenemia linked to diet is usually harmless, but that excessive consumption may induce nutritional imbalances, neglecting other vital foods.

Carrot craze: Proceed with caution

However, this coveted orange glow could also mask serious health issues such as jaundice, a color-altering skin condition that requires immediate medical attention. The increased beta-carotene could also cause vitamin A deficiencies in the consumer, which can only be corrected through increased consumption of specific foods such as eggs and cheese.

Experts emphasize that sun protection relies on clothing, sunscreen, shades, and shade. Dr. Emma Wadgworth, a dermatologist, clarifies that while carrot beta-carotene is an antioxidant, it inadequately shields against UV exposure, potentially leading to burns and skin damage.

TikTok influencer Isabelle (@isabelle), who is less informed than experts, amassed over five million views through videos touting the merits of carrots. In one such video, she contrasts her youthful appearance without a "natural tan" to her present glow which she attributes to years of carrot consumption.

In another video, she advocates for people to forgo fake tan and sun exposure, and to instead consume "three large carrots" a day, something that she says she has done for several years now.

Could eating carrots replace the need to lie on a beach to tan? (credit: INGIMAGE) Could eating carrots replace the need to lie on a beach to tan? (credit: INGIMAGE)

A fellow influencer, @adixovic, claims dietary carrots transformed him from pale to tan and toned, sans sunlight or products. The video contends that orange vegetable beta-carotene is "acne-friendly" and "sun-defensive."

Another TikToker, @izaszyszko, presents a carrot juice recipe promising the coveted orange tint. Combining carrot, pepper, ginger, turmeric, and lemons, her video garnered over eight million views, with commenters attesting to carrots' efficacy in enhancing tans and sun protection.

@adixovic You cant replace tanning from the sun but this is a healthy alternative to use all year around and without the need of unhealthy tanning salons feel free to ask #selfimprovement #carrots #skincolor #tanning #naturaltan #fypシ #fypage #fypシ゚viral #viral #trending ♬ Memory Reboot - VØJ & Narvent
Despite the carrot craze taking the internet by storm, Dr. Lahvit Akerman cautions against overconsumption due to potential links to lung and prostate cancers and strokes. Experts recommend a daily beta-carotene intake of 2-7 mg, avoiding accumulation.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
3

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
4

WATCH: Ukraine reveals destruction of Russian Terminator-2 tank on Telegram

Tank support combat vehicle "Terminator" during the "Armiya 2020" exhibition
5

Second Temple era synagogue discovered in Russia

The archaeological site of the Phanagoria synagogue.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by