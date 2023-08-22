WATCH: Man distracts girlfriend while secret lover hides in car trunk

In a scenario most hope to never encounter, a man has emerged as the "ultimate trickster" through a video that showcases his skillful evasion of confession. Even when the situation seemed dire, he ingeniously concealed his lover from his unsuspecting girlfriend.

The TikTok video, now boasting over 1.7 million views, features a woman with pink hair approaching her boyfriend's car, requesting that he roll down the window. Unbeknownst to her, the boyfriend is not alone; his mistress accompanies him.

Fortuitously for him, the car's tinted windows obscure the mistress from view, allowing him to fend off his girlfriend's inquiry. She persists in knocking on the window and attempting to open the door, her efforts in vain. Eventually, the boyfriend relents, ensuring the lover, who clutches a bouquet of flowers, discreetly exits from the opposite side of the vehicle before he opens his door.

Astoundingly, the girlfriend remains oblivious to the lover's presence on the vehicle's other side. Upon realizing the car's interior is vacant, she insists on circumnavigating to the opposite side. Swift and resourceful, the lover swiftly maneuvers behind the car, evading detection and baffling the girlfriend.

This comical chase persists for nearly a minute, culminating with the boyfriend persuading his girlfriend that he is alone, ultimately embracing her. Seizing the moment, the mistress exploits the distraction, slipping into the car's trunk while clutching the bouquet he had given her earlier.

However, the drama doesn't conclude there. Mere moments later, the boyfriend approaches the trunk to retrieve the bouquet of flowers, even bestowing a kiss upon his lover before returning to the driver's seat. He then presents the bouquet to his girlfriend, as if bought for her. A bold feat of deception, as audacious as it is calculated.

This astonishing incident transpired in Bogota, the capital of Colombia, and rapidly achieved viral status on TikTok. At the video's conclusion, a voice can be heard stating: "This man's a legend, a true king among men, the master of deception."

The video has garnered thousands of comments. One viewer commented, "Even if she didn't know then, she surely knows now." Another added, "Honesty is simpler; remaining single might just be wiser."