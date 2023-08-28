Messi's menacing on-field bodyguard is always by his side

Fans of Inter Miami may have noticed a mysterious figure by Lionel Messi's side - on the sidelines and sometimes even on the field. It turns out that the American team, following the advice of owner David Beckham, has hired a private bodyguard to ensure Messi's safety, especially from potential field invaders.

So, who is this intimidating bodyguard?

Meet Yassin Chuako, a former MMA fighter and soldier in the particular unit of the United States Army who has served in Afghanistan and Iraq. Chuako accompanies Messi everywhere - before, during, and after matches - to ensure the star feels secure in his new country.

Since joining Inter Miami Leo Messi is followed EVERYWHERE by his bodyguard, an ex-US Navy Seal. He’s a martial arts, boxer and taekwondo expert. (Source: Yariga TV) pic.twitter.com/4Vav7E92h6 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 25, 2023

"One thing is certain: security will be heightened," said one of Miami's owners last June upon Messi's arrival. "We will take all necessary precautions, not just during games. I witnessed how the Argentine team conducted themselves during the World Cup. They arrived early in Miami, and we had the opportunity to observe it. We are fully prepared.""The rabbit pulled a kangaroo out of its hat!"

Messi's frenzy in the USA shows no signs of calming down.

Big drama: Watch Messi work his magic and lead Inter Miami to yet another final. Messi reveals, "The happiest moments of the past two years were with Argentina."

Leo Messi’s personal bodyguard at Inter Miami is everywhere… pic.twitter.com/R2s0sO2byQ — Leo Messi Fan Club (@WeAreMessi) August 19, 2023

Chuako has become a viral sensation in recent days, amassing over 124,000 followers on his Instagram account, where he primarily shares videos and photos of his fights and training: