'Humanity will experience a global blackout in the near future'

A self-proclaimed "time traveler from 2671" predicts a worldwide blackout in October, leading to increased crime and chaos.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 2, 2023 10:28
(photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Anno Alaric, who asserts to be a genuine time traveler from the year 2671, has warned that humanity will experience a global blackout in the near future. Alaric claims that during this blackout, similar to the events depicted in the movie "The Purge," numerous crimes will occur.

Screenshot/TikTokScreenshot/TikTok

October is a critical month

This enigmatic individual, known as @theradianttimetraveller on TikTok, has garnered an impressive following of over 630,000 followers and 343,000 views for his latest alert on forthcoming events. Additionally, Alaric asserts to possess a list of dates when significant occurrences are expected, with October being an exceptionally critical month in history.

According to his published warning: "On October 29, a highly potent solar flare is projected to strike the Earth, resulting in a global power outage that will persist for weeks. This outage will render all vehicles inoperable and contribute to a staggering 12,000% surge in crime, making it extremely challenging to control."

(credit: REUTERS) (credit: REUTERS)

TikTok users have expressed their reactions to Alaric's video, with some commenting on the eerie implications for Halloween this year.

One follower, Shani wrote, "None of your predictions have ever materialized." Another user added, "I'm skeptical about your claims. It seems highly unlikely."



