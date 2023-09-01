200-year-old time capsule unearthed, reveals US historical treasures

A time capsule buried in the 1820s was unburied in a ceremony at West Point US military academy and live-streamed online on August 28. The time capsule had been discovered only a few months earlier during the restoration of the bronze statue of Thaddeus Kosciuszko; where it was found under the statue’s face.

The academy asked people to submit their predictions on what the capsule contained, where people guessed anything from lost crypto to a map to lost treasure.

The box, made with lead, was opened when an expert declared to the crowd: “The box didn’t quite meet expectations…” which was met with giggles from the audience.

What was discovered in the capsule?

U.S. Military Academy opens a nearly 200-year-old time capsule in West Point, New York, U.S. August 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW HOFSTETTER)

However, despite the initial inspection revealing an empty box, further investigation led to the discovery of a medal and 6 rare old coins.

The coins, which were minted from 1795 to 1828, have a value range of one cent up to a dollar. But who can place a price on history?

The medal contained in the box celebrated the completion of the Erie Canal in 1825.