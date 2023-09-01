200-year-old time capsule unearthed, reveals US historical treasures

A time capsule buried in the 1820s was unburied in a ceremony at West Point US military academy and live-streamed online on August 28. The time capsule had been discovered only a few months earlier during the restoration of the bronze statue of Thaddeus Kosciuszko; where it was found under the statue’s face.
The academy asked people to submit their predictions on what the capsule contained, where people guessed anything from lost crypto to a map to lost treasure.
The box, made with lead, was opened when an expert declared to the crowd: “The box didn’t quite meet expectations…” which was met with giggles from the audience.
What was discovered in the capsule?
However, despite the initial inspection revealing an empty box, further investigation led to the discovery of a medal and 6 rare old coins.
The coins, which were minted from 1795 to 1828, have a value range of one cent up to a dollar. But who can place a price on history?
The medal contained in the box celebrated the completion of the Erie Canal in 1825.