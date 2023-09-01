The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
200-year-old time capsule unearthed, reveals US historical treasures

Despite the capsule initially appearing empty, several historic treasures were discovered hidden within.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2023 02:15
U.S. Military Academy opens a nearly 200-year-old time capsule in West Point, New York, U.S. August 28, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW HOFSTETTER)
U.S. Military Academy opens a nearly 200-year-old time capsule in West Point, New York, U.S. August 28, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW HOFSTETTER)

A time capsule buried in the 1820s was unburied in a ceremony at West Point US military academy and live-streamed online on August 28.  The time capsule had been discovered only a few months earlier during the restoration of the bronze statue of Thaddeus Kosciuszko; where it was found under the statue’s face.  

The academy asked people to submit their predictions on what the capsule contained, where people guessed anything from lost crypto to a map to lost treasure.

 

The box, made with lead, was opened when an expert declared to the crowd: “The box didn’t quite meet expectations…” which was met with giggles from the audience.

What was discovered in the capsule?

U.S. Military Academy opens a nearly 200-year-old time capsule in West Point, New York, U.S. August 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW HOFSTETTER)U.S. Military Academy opens a nearly 200-year-old time capsule in West Point, New York, U.S. August 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW HOFSTETTER)

However, despite the initial inspection revealing an empty box, further investigation led to the discovery of a medal and 6 rare old coins. 

The coins, which were minted from 1795 to 1828, have a value range of one cent up to a dollar. But who can place a price on history?

The medal contained in the box celebrated the completion of the Erie Canal in 1825.



