A high-ranking Ukrainian military leader who has been the chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine since August 2020, General Kyrylo Budanov, stated that the "real" Russian President Vladimir Putin has not been publicly seen for over a year.

Furthermore, Budanov expresses uncertainty about Putin's current well-being, going as far as to question if he is still alive.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021. (credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN)

Not the first speculation

This is not the first time Budanov has raised doubts about the Kremlin's use of doubles since the Ukraine conflict began. Still, his recent interview with Radio Free Europe reveals his belief that the last sighting of the familiar Putin we all know occurred around June 26, 2022.

When questioned about photographs allegedly depicting Putin struggling to read the time, Budanov leaves it to individuals to form their own opinions but personally leans towards the idea of a double. As for the question of Putin's survival, Budanov responds, "I don't know what to answer you."