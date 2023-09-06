The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post OMG

Riddle me this: Can you solve this viral matchstick puzzle?

This TikTok puzzle has caught the attention of many users. The challenge is to rearrange two matches to form the highest possible number. Can you solve it?

By MAARIV
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2023 09:44
Can you solve this viral puzzle that has people stumped? (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Can you solve this viral puzzle that has people stumped?
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Are you a puzzle enthusiast who loves solving mathematical exercises? If so, then this puzzle, which went viral on social media recently, is perfect for you.

The task is to rearrange two matches from the number 508 - which is made up of 18 matches - to create the highest number possible.

But if you can't solve it, don't worry - watch the video to see the solution.

@math.puzzles A legendary matchstick puzzle!!! Harder than you think!!! #mathpuzzle #matchstickpuzzle #matchstickchallenge #mathriddle #puzzlewithnumbers ♬ Morning Routine - Sunday Morning Jazz

Did you manage to solve it before discovering the answer? Great job!



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by