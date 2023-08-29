The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Rearrange the equation with just one match - Can you solve it?

Test your concentration with this mind-bending puzzle. Can you spot the error in the equation?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: AUGUST 29, 2023 17:17

Updated: AUGUST 29, 2023 17:18
(photo credit: TIKTOK)
(photo credit: TIKTOK)

A recent viral sensation originating from TikTok has captivated the online community. The task seems straightforward: correct an equation, but with a catch, you can only move a single match to achieve the correct solution.

An incorrect equation is presented: 6+1=12, constructed using 19 matches. You aim to shift just one matchstick to rectify the arrangement and create an accurate equation. Refer to the end of the article for the solution.

How many people viewed this challenge?

This puzzling challenge garnered 327,000 views on TikTok and numerous comments, with most commenters eventually uncovering the solution. How about you? Can you crack this problem before scrolling down to reveal the answer?

Have you accomplished the task? Regardless of the outcome, fret not. The solution awaits you below.

Credit: TikTokCredit: TikTok


