Rearrange the equation with just one match - Can you solve it?

A recent viral sensation originating from TikTok has captivated the online community. The task seems straightforward: correct an equation, but with a catch, you can only move a single match to achieve the correct solution.

An incorrect equation is presented: 6+1=12, constructed using 19 matches. You aim to shift just one matchstick to rectify the arrangement and create an accurate equation. Refer to the end of the article for the solution.

How many people viewed this challenge?

This puzzling challenge garnered 327,000 views on TikTok and numerous comments, with most commenters eventually uncovering the solution. How about you? Can you crack this problem before scrolling down to reveal the answer?

Have you accomplished the task? Regardless of the outcome, fret not. The solution awaits you below.