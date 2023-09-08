Kindergarten teacher suspended after parents discover her second job

Photographs of 29-year-old Anastasia Krasilnikova circulated rapidly among parents of children attending a state kindergarten in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, where she served as a substitute teacher.

One parent stumbled upon Krasilnikova supplementing her income as a "model who posts pictures in provocative lingerie." This revelation prompted parents to pressure education authorities, demanding her removal from the kindergarten. In response to the ensuing uproar, Karsilnikova was suspended pending the outcome of investigations.

The details

According to reports, the 29-year-old was a substitute teacher for children aged three to seven. Parents accused her of showing "complete disregard for her role, responsibilities, and moral image." She also faced suspicion of "unbecoming conduct in her position."

However, Karsilnikova garnered support from some educators and parents. One single mother named Olga told local media, "She can do whatever she wants after work hours, as long as it doesn't affect the children's well-being. Let her be."

Credit: INGIMAGE

Another mother added, "Her personal life is her own business. At work, what matters is her performance, as long as her personal life doesn't interfere with kindergarten hours." Responding to the allegations against her, Krasilnikova stated, "I won't waste energy on comments. I'll return to work on Monday, and we'll see what happens."