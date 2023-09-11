Man discovers wife's infidelity on Google Maps

A man recently divorced his wife after stumbling upon intimate photos of her with another man on Google Maps.

As he planned a trip using the app, he was astounded to see a picture of his partner sitting on a bench, tenderly caressing another man's hair with her head resting on his lap.

How he confronted her

The husband, taken aback by the shocking discovery, recognized that the woman in the photo was wearing the exact same clothes as his wife. The photo, captured by Google's cameras in Lima, Peru back in 2013, prompted him to confront his spouse about her unfaithfulness.

Despite the picture being several years old, it did not stop the man from seeking the truth. Eventually, the couple, whose identities remain undisclosed, decided to part ways following the wife's admission of infidelity.

What the husband did next

In a bold move, the husband shared the incriminating photo on Facebook, and it quickly garnered attention from users.