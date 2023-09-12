Baby found under Morocco earthquake rubble with umbilical cord intact

The death toll rises as devastating earthquake in Morocco reveals harrowing scenes, including the rescue of a newborn still connected by the umbilical cord.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 15:21

Updated: SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 15:22
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Amidst the horror and shock gripping Morocco since Friday night's deadly earthquake that claimed the lives of over 2,000 people, distressing images from the heart of the disaster have circulated on social networks.

Tragic story

In the devastated districts of al-Khawz and Trudant, located south of Marrakech and encompassing many inaccessible areas in the Atlas Mountains, a video surfaced showing the rescue of a one-day-old baby from the rubble.

The footage shows a man pulling out a newborn baby, still attached to the umbilical cord, in a heart-wrenching scene. Several individuals in the video can be heard speaking a language other than Arabic or French, leaving uncertainty about its relation to Friday's catastrophe.

Today, Morocco is engulfed in dust clouds and mourning its 2,000 victims, a number that is expected to rise as rescue operations continue. This earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 7 on the Richter scale, is the most powerful the country has ever experienced.



