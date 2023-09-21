Disturbing content: A 54-year-old man named Piotr Gierasik and his 20-year-old daughter, Paulina Gierasik, have been taken into custody following the horrifying discovery of three dead infants in the basement of their residence.

The pair now face life imprisonment for multiple counts of murder and incest. The babies' remains were found in shallow graves, wrapped in plastic bags on a property in the village of Czerniki, Pomeranian Voivodeship, in northern Poland.

What were the charges?

Mariusz Duszyński from the Gdańsk District Prosecutor's Office stated, "The woman was charged with two murders and incest with her father. The man was charged with three murders and incest with his 20-year-old daughter and a charge of incest with another daughter."

According to Duszyński, two murdered babies were born due to a consensual relationship between the 54-year-old man and his 20-year-old daughter. In contrast, the third baby was taken from a forced sexual relationship between the man and another daughter. Prosecutors suspect both individuals of being involved in the killing of the third baby.

Piotr became the sole caregiver of his children after his wife passed away when they moved to the village approximately 15 years ago.

A resident informed the local newspaper, "The father was left alone with the children. There are many, 10 or 12; the oldest are long gone. Piotr made a good impression. The garden was neglected, but he set it up."

What did the neighbors think?

Concerns about Paulina's pregnancy arose among her colleagues when she wore oversized clothing.

She later took a three-week leave from work but returned after only one week.

A co-worker remarked, "We all guessed she was pregnant; I think she had the belt tied around her like a corset. When she came back from holiday early, the change was visible. She was much thinner, weaker and tired all the time. When we asked about the child, she feigned surprise and denied it."

Another resident told an area newspaper, "They lived like a couple. She called him by his first name, Piotr. They walked around hand in hand. A few months ago, she shaved her head so the other children wouldn't look at her. She looked at him like he was God."