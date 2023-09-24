UK Museum shares image of 'blonde ghost,' says mummy left fingerprints

The British museum, known as the "Torquay Museum," situated in Devon, has sent shivers down the spines of the public with a photograph purportedly revealing the ghostly presence of a blonde woman with prominent cleavage.

Smith, in a conversation with local media, disclosed that the photograph had generated significant interest upon its release to the public. Subsequently, the museum experienced a series of peculiar occurrences, including books abruptly tumbling from shelves within the storage area.

A second occurrence

Additionally, approximately a week later, fingerprints were discovered inside the coffin of a four-year-old Egyptian mummy located in another part of the museum. This discovery piqued the curiosity of paranormal investigators.

"During the night on the inside of the case we saw what we believe were handprints on the inside," explained museum spokesperson Carl Smith in an interview with the Herald Express. " It was a pretty clear two fingers and a thumb. The case had not been opened for seven years and last time it was opened took seven men to open it. It was impossible for it to be opened by someone else."

Some people are skeptical

While museum staff relish the eerie revelation for its ability to sustain public intrigue long after its unveiling, Benjamin Radford is skeptical, suggesting that it might be a concerted effort by the museum to draw in visitors.

He told the HuffPost that the museum personnel assert that no one was present when the photograph was taken doesn't guarantee its authenticity. Certainty can only be attained by cross-referencing the photograph with the museum's visitors on that day. He said it could be a reflection or even deception.

Radford remains unconvinced about the enigmatic fingerprints as well, speculating that they may belong to a museum curator or the individual responsible for placing the cabinet in the display window.