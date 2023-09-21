Reporter under investigation for stealing 2 'alien bodies' from Mexico

Peru is in an uproar following the unauthorized removal of two "alien bodies" from the country.

The journalist responsible for uncovering this groundbreaking discovery sent the bodies to a laboratory in Mexico, where it was confirmed this week that they are not of human origin.

Scientists from Mexico conducted a series of tests on the two "alien bodies" at the Nur Clinic, and the entire procedure was broadcast live on the YouTube channel of journalist and UFO researcher Jaime Maussan.

Scientist: Study proves corpses were not man-made

During the tests, Jose Salsa Benita, director of the Health Sciences Research Institute at the Mexican Ministry of the Navy, made a significant announcement. He stated that the study conclusively proved that these "corpses" were not man-made. Additionally, it was observed that one of the bodies appeared to be pregnant, as peculiar lumps were found inside its stomach.

He said he could confirm the bodies had no resemblance to humans and that the alleged findings, which were originally unveiled in Peru in 2017, showcased beings with elongated heads and three fingers on each hand. Maussan also noted that they possessed lightweight and sturdy bones, as well as an absence of teeth.

Furthermore, almost one-third of their DNA was labeled as "unknown," suggesting that these creatures do not belong to human's earthly biological evolution.

Maussan said this would be the first time that evidence of extraterrestrial life has been publicly shown.

Independent researcher calls for additional verification

However, many expressed skepticism regarding his claims.

Professor Brian Cox joined the ranks of skeptics, demanding that a sample be sent to the biotech company 23andMe for independent verification. He stated that it is highly improbable for an intelligent species that evolved on another planet to bear resemblance to humans.

Meanwhile, in Peru, while investigations and tests are ongoing in Mexico, authorities are incensed about the journalist taking pre-Hispanic objects without their knowledge. A criminal investigation has been launched against him.