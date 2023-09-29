Woman shares trick for checking partner's phone without him knowing

We all have moments of curiosity about what our significant other is up to on their mobile device. Well, one woman has discovered a nifty little trick that lets her satisfy her curiosity without raising any suspicions.

Lilly Cumbie, a student at the University of Tennessee, took to her TikTok account to share her ingenious method so others could benefit. The brief video begins with her boyfriend lounging on the sofa, engrossed in his mobile device.

Here's how the trick works

Simultaneously, Cumbie gently adjusts the camera angle to capture the reflection of her boyfriend's mobile screen on her fingernail. She manages to see exactly what he's looking at, and it turns out to be far less interesting than what onlookers might have hoped for.

The video, lasting only 10 seconds, went viral, amassing a whopping 2.9 million views and causing quite a stir on social media.

Many women praised Cumbie for her ingenious trick, and it's easy to see why.