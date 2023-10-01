Are you up for the TikTok matchstick challenge?

This puzzle is designed for those with exceptional concentration. The image depicts an incorrect exercise. Your task: correct the mistake using just one matchstick. Can you solve it?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Updated: OCTOBER 1, 2023 14:50
(photo credit: Adobe stock)
(photo credit: Adobe stock)

This intriguing viral riddle, originally posted on TikTok, has perplexed numerous online enthusiasts. TikTok is renowned for hosting quizzes and personality tests, and this puzzle is no exception.

The challenge before you involves a faulty mathematical expression: 9 + 3 x 2 = 2, artfully crafted using 27 matchsticks. Your sole task is to rearrange these matchsticks in a manner that yields the correct equation. With a touch of creativity and an "outside the box" mindset, you can uncover the elusive solution.

Whether you've already cracked the puzzle or not, there's no need for concern. The solution awaits you just below, ready for your exploration.

Here it is:

Here it is (credit: AdobeStock)
Here it is (credit: AdobeStock)


Related Tags
puzzle
TikTok
Games