This quick TikTok trick can give you perfect hair volume

Adding and increasing volume to your hair doesn't require a rocket scientist, but it's not always as straightforward as it seems. We've all fallen for various tips and tricks in pursuit of that fuller, more voluminous look, especially when it comes to bangs and the front section of our hair. We've experimented with different shampoos and tried various devices, all with one common goal: achieving that bouncy, voluminous touch.

Enter TikTok, the platform where hair experts and beauty enthusiasts share a treasure trove of knowledge, hacks, and solutions in short, captivating videos.

The latest viral trick is refreshingly simple and effective, particularly for adding volume to all types of bangs without harming your hair. This technique is one of the most straightforward methods we've stumbled upon—so how can you get started?

Giving more volume to your hair

Chances are you won't need everything, but it's essential to have three things on hand: a hair clip (the kind you use during Friday cleaning will do), a hair setting spray, and a hairdryer. First, using the clip, comb your front hair or bangs backward and secure them at the center of your head.

Before proceeding to the next step, you'll notice that you've created a "banana" hairstyle, a sizable wave with ridges formed by combing. Now, generously spritz the hair-setting spray onto this raised section. At this point, you have two options: wait a few minutes for the next step, or for those in a hurry, give the sprayed area a brief blast of heat using the hairdryer. The hot air will help set the wave created with the clip.

And now, for the artistic touch—the final result. It's recommended to leave the clip in place for around 20 minutes. Once you've patiently treated yourself to this beautiful transformation, it's time to reap the rewards. Remove the clip and style your bangs with the newfound volume according to your personal preference.

The end result? A much more noticeable front section, accompanied by an undeniable volume that makes it seem like you've just stepped out of the barber's chair.

Important Note: Ladies with naturally straight hair should keep in mind that while this technique can help achieve volume, it might not produce the height they desire. This is because straight hair lacks the texture and flexibility needed to create a pronounced wave, and the clip may leave unwanted dents.

Instead, for those with sleek hair, try using more product and allowing for a longer wait time, along with a gentle heat stroke in the area for best results.