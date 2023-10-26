The six-minute mystery of the 'Alien TV Broadcast' remains unsolved

It has been 46 years since the chilling message sent shockwaves through Britain.

During a live television broadcast on Saturday, November 26, 1977, Southern TV's 5 o'clock news suddenly featured the disappearance of broadcaster Andrew Gardner and a peculiar beeping sound. Subsequently, a mysterious voice proclaimed, "This is the voice of Vrillon, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command, speaking to you. For many years you have seen us as lights in the skies. We speak to you now in peace and wisdom as we have done to your brothers and sisters all over this, your planet Earth. We come to warn you of the destiny of your race and your world so that you may communicate to your fellow beings the course you must take to avoid the disaster which threatens your world, and the beings on our worlds around you."

Listen to the message below:

Vrillon concluded with a stern warning: "Only those who learn to live in peace will pass to the higher realms of spiritual evolution."

However, no further explanation was given. The immediate assumption was that it was a prankster hijacking the regional television broadcast. A spokesperson for Southern Television commented at the time, stating, "An unidentified party disrupted our broadcast in the North Hampshire area by transmitting very closely to it."

Representatives of independent TV networks asserted that orchestrating such a hoax required "considerable technical knowledge." Nevertheless, the alleged prankster never stepped forward to claim responsibility for the peculiar transmission, maintaining the secret for over four decades. Even after locating the relay station responsible for the transmission, no one took explicit responsibility for the incident. Advertisement

Nevertheless, it remains a possibility that the Rylons, if they exist, observe our actions and await the dismantling of nuclear weaponry before accepting us into the intergalactic community. Prior to the broadcast, individuals claimed for years that they served as conduits for communication with an alien entity known as Ashtar. One of the earliest claims came from George Van Tessel, an American pilot and aircraft technician, who asserted that he was taken on a journey aboard a spaceship by aliens from Venus in 1953.

Watch George Van Tessel discussing aliens, spacecraft, and time travel:

Following this extraordinary journey, Van Tessel commenced hosting meditation and channeling conferences at Giant Rock, which gained considerable popularity, attracting up to ten thousand participants at its peak. Van Tessel and other communicators gradually introduced the concept of Ashtar, a disembodied being overseeing a military or police force, whose mission was to warn Earth's inhabitants of impending doom if they persisted in their malevolent ways, particularly the development of more atomic weapons.