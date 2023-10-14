Maccabi Haifa has announced its commitment to finance an apartment for Inbar Hyman, a devoted fan of the team who was abducted by Hamas on Saturday.

Hyman's story gained nationwide attention when her Haifa apartment's owner insisted on receiving her share of the rent or finding a replacement tenant.

Hyman, a 27-year-old student majoring in visual communication, is currently in the last year of her academic program. According to the report, the apartment's owner has issued a warning that they may evict her and seek a new tenant, potentially displacing her belongings in the process.

Her roommate's father took to social media to share the story.

"I am 52-years-old," said the roommate's father. "In my life. I never thought I would encounter such opacity."

He said: "I published it so that apartment owners would be careful of treating other people like this and think twice. The network will not forgive and no one does. I intentionally did not publish his name and phone number to give him time to apologize. I do not want to hear from him until Inbar is returned to Israel."

In a heartfelt message, Maccabi Haifa expressed their unwavering support for the hostage in response: "Dear Inbar! The Green Family eagerly anticipates your return. We pray for your safety. Just come back to us, unharmed. Together, we will triumph." Advertisement

Hyman was tragically kidnapped by Hamas terrorists during the event in Re'im, where a horrific massacre unfolded.