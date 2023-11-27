Jimmy Donaldson, the 25-year-old YouTube sensation known as MrBeast, has achieved global fame for his extravagant and daring challenge videos.

In his most recent feat, he chose to be buried alive for seven days, accumulating over 57 million views. However, the emotional cost of this extreme endeavor became evident.

The seven-day isolation took a psychological toll on Donaldson, leading to tears and emotional struggles throughout his underground stay and at the moment of rescue.

Admitting it felt like "mental torture," the internet star confessed, "I was scared, had bouts of claustrophobia, and just felt very lonely."

Despite the emotional hardships, Donaldson successfully completed the challenge unharmed, surpassing his own 2021 record of being buried alive for 50 hours. When questioned about why he undertakes such extreme challenges, he simply responded, "I do it for entertainment." Beyond these life-threatening stunts, MrBeast is recognized for numerous, sometimes controversial, philanthropic acts.

One notable charitable initiative involved funding the construction of 100 wells across Africa, providing clean drinking water for approximately 500,000 people.

Despite facing criticism for this act, accused of arrogance and being a "rich white man," Donaldson remains unfazed. "I know I'll get criticized for helping people, and I don't really care," he declared. "I'll always use my channel to help people and inspire my audience to do the same."

His dedication is evidently directed toward his philanthropic efforts rather than the unconventional act of burying himself for several days. He concluded with a simple directive: "Don't try this at home."