Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne attended a philanthropic event hosted by Ramy Youssef’s comedy club in Brooklyn which raised funds for Gaza, according to numerous media reports from December 10.

Indian daily newspaper The Statesman reported that the famous trio was later accompanied by Anya Taylor Joy and Zoë Kravitz.

Ramy Youssef, an American-Egyptian comedian, confirmed on his Instagram page that funds raised by the comedy show would be entirely donated to American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA.)

What is ANERA?

The charity, which began its work in 1968, describes itself as having no political or religious affiliation. They claim to “mobilize resources for immediate emergency relief and for sustainable, long-term health, education, and economic development.” Taylor Swift attends a premiere for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in Los Angeles, California, U.S., October 11, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI)

Despite their claims of having no affiliations, NGO Monitor has described the charity as highly political, evidenced by “ANERA’s reports and newsletters present a highly biased view of the conflict, ignoring any Palestinian responsibility for hardship and contributing to the demonization of Israel consistent with the 2001 Durban strategy.”

ANERA President Peter Gubser in reports, according to NGO Monitor, has also failed to acknowledge Palestinian attacks against Israel and only looks at Israeli military response.