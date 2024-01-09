Kitchen hack: Effortlessly remove burnt residue from pots and pans

Have you ever encountered burnt food in one of your beloved pots? Don't despair! Shira from Britain has shared a genius cleaning hack that effortlessly eliminates burnt residues.

This method works wonders for any type of pot, regardless of the amount of residue left behind. Shira guarantees its effectiveness. In a viral TikTok video on her account, she demonstrated the process: Fill the burnt pot with water, drop in two dishwasher tablets, and heat on the stove for 20 minutes. Once done, just pour out the water and residue into the sink, then wash the pot as usual.

Watch the video demonstration here:

Shira's trick showcases the residue effortlessly separating from the pot, leaving only light remnants around the edges. Users online praised her genius hack. "Brilliant! This will be my go-to method for cleaning pots from now on!" wrote one impressed user. "You saved my stainless steel pan, thank you!" added another.

The discussion in the comments section was lively, with many contributors sharing their own tried-and-tested tricks for cleaning burnt pots. One individual claimed that Coca-Cola removes burnt dirt, while another suggested boiling Coca-Cola for 20 minutes. A user who works in a school kitchen shared that they use water and laundry powder, attesting to its effectiveness.