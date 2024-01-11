IDF soldiers recreate 'Friends' intro in the mountains

IDF soldiers recreated the Friends introduction in a video posted on Twitter by @GilBitan and on TikTok and Instagram by Hanan Izakson on Tuesday on a random couch found in mountain scenery in an unclear location.

The soldiers seemingly found a couch in the mountains and began acting out the “Friends” intro using the couch. The video is set along to the Friends theme song, “I’ll Be There for You” by the Rembrandts.

The soldiers began the video by acting as different characters on the show, cutting to different formations of them sitting on the couch.

Then, one soldier imitates the character Phoebe, who was spinning with a scarf in the original video, while he uses a scrap of dirty white fabric.

Soldiers imitate characters dancing together

Two other soldiers imitate the characters Ross and Monica dancing together. The cast of the American TV sitcom Friends (credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL BOYCE)

Then, another soldier imitates Chander spitting water, originally from a fountain, but the soldier just stands behind the couch, spitting water from his mouth. Advertisement

Two of the soldiers then imitate Rachel and Ross doing the “tango” together.

The video ends with the soldiers sitting on the couch with their backs to the camera.

The soldiers are dressed head to toe in military gear in the video.