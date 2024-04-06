Taylor Swift joins Forbes billionaire list after successful 'Eras' tour

Taylor Swift officially became a billionaire in October 2023, but was included on Tuesday onto Forbes Billionaire List, joining 13 other celebrities who have a net worth of $31 billion (USD).

Swift became a billionaire largely due to her record-breaking Eras Tour, which is the first music tour in history to gross $1 billion.

Reports by Forbes claimed that the Eras Tour has grossed to date $1.04 billion just for its first 60 shows alone.

Swift will continue her tour in 2024 with sold out dates scheduled in Europe and North America.

Swift became first billionaire solely based on albums and tours

Forbes’ Billionaire List includes the likes of celebrities like Jay-Z, Jimmy Buffet, and Rihanna who all together have a net worth of $31 billion. A FAN takes a picture of an image of Taylor Swift as she enters a cinema to watch Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert movie in Mexico City, Mexico, (credit: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/REUTERS)

However, Taylor Swift is the first musician to become a billionaire solely based on her tours and albums alone, without relying on another source of income.

In October, Forbes estimated that approximately $500 million of her wealth came from music royalties and touring, while another $500 million stemmed from the rising worth of her music catalog.

With new album “The Tortured Poets Department” set to be released in April and her Era’s tour ongoing, Swift’s success will likely only continue to rise in the coming months.