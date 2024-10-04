Al Jazeera publishes new skit mocking October 7, Hamas kidnappings

The Qatari network Al Jazeera aired a controversial comedic sketch on its streaming platform, Al Jazeera 360, depicting Hamas terrorists infiltrating an Israeli military base.

The terrorists are shown breaking into an observation post while an Israeli soldier speaks to the camera about the importance of the Iron Dome defense system. In the sketch, the terrorists do not kill anyone but instead abduct the soldier without resistance.

Al Jazeera's new comedy sketch about October 7th, now with AI-generated English subtitles https://t.co/ABRiP1mIcr pic.twitter.com/sFDmzcKjcO — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) October 3, 2024

The sketch, which appears to mock the October 7 attacks, shows female soldiers on lookout duty failing to understand how the terrorists managed to infiltrate Israeli territory.

The terrorists are portrayed as non-violent, gently abducting the soldier, adding a layer of satire to an already sensitive topic.

Pro-Israel users reacted with outrage on social media, with comments such as “Disgusting,” “Repulsive,” and “This is why Al Jazeera is banned in Israel. Quoting Al Jazeera shows clear bias against Jews.”

Shutting down Al Jazeera

In mid-September, IDF soldiers shut down Al Jazeera’s offices in Ramallah for 45 days. The closure was broadcast live, with footage showing soldiers delivering the closure order to Waleed Al-Omari, the network’s reporter, in front of cameras.

Al Jazeera condemned the incident in an official statement, calling it an “arbitrary military raid” and accusing Israel of violating journalistic freedom by targeting the network’s coverage of Palestinian issues.

In May, the Knesset passed the so-called Al Jazeera Law, allowing the government to close foreign channels deemed harmful to state security. Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, a Likud member, advanced the legislation, which was approved by a vote of 71 to 10.

The law will remain in effect until July 31, 2024, or until the special situation on the home front is lifted, whichever comes first. The measure is part of ongoing efforts to address concerns over media coverage during military operations, such as the Israel-Hamas war.